Thirani Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Thirani Projects reported to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.04 400 0.830.78 6 OPM %-3320.00-2825.00 --768.67-88.46 - PBDT-6.64-1.13 -488 -6.38-0.68 -838 PBT-6.64-1.13 -488 -6.38-0.68 -838 NP-6.64-1.13 -488 -6.38-0.68 -838

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

