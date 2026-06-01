Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects declined 88.24% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.