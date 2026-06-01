Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 424.25 crore

Net Loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 28.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 424.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 167.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 1735.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2049.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.