Thomas Cook and SOTC launch curated ocean and expedition voyages

Across Europe, the Mediterranean, Antarctica and the Arctic

Thomas Cook (India) and its group company, SOTC Travel, have strengthened their luxury cruise holiday portfolio with curated ocean and expedition voyages across Europe, the Mediterranean, Antarctica and the Arctic.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India), said, "Cruise holidays are entering an exciting phase in India as travellers increasingly view the journey itself as an integral part of their holiday. Beyond traditional sightseeing, today's travellers are seeking thoughtfully designed itineraries that combine multiple destinations, distinctive onboard experiences and immersive exploration. Our strengthened cruise portfolio reflects this evolution, bringing together iconic ocean voyages and extraordinary expedition experiences across Europe, the Mediterranean, Antarctica and the Arctic. Through our partnerships with leading global cruise operators and curated land experiences, we are enabling Indian travellers to discover some of the world's most sought-after cruise destinations through one seamless holiday."

Featured Cruise Experiences Queen Mary 2 - United Kingdom Experience the timeless elegance of Cunard's iconic flagship with signature White Star Service. Cunard Line markets itself with high-end elegance; industry experts and passengers generally view the experience as premium and true Royalty, reserving true luxury status for its high-end suite accommodations. Mediterranean Cruises - France, Italy, Spain & Greece Discover vibrant coastal cities, idyllic islands, celebrated gastronomy, renowned wine regions and rich cultural heritage while enjoying premium cruising with Costa and MSC cruise lines across the Mediterranean. Select winter departures offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds, making them ideal for leisurely exploration.