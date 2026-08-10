Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated its new outlet in Ahmedabad's Nikol area. The outlet expands Thomas Cook India's network to 5 locations in the city and 12 across Gujarat, strengthening access to its comprehensive portfolio of travel and holiday solutions.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) said, Ahmedabad is a strategically important source market for us, both for Gujarat and the wider West India region, with strong year-round travel aspirations and an evolving appetite for new destinations and experiences. The launch of our new Nikol outlet reinforces our commitment to being closer to our customers and providing personalised, end-to-end travel solutions. As we look ahead, we will continue to strengthen our market-specific offerings, including direct-flight packages to Bhutan ex-Ahmedabad, as well as Gujarati-focused regional and festive group departures. We remain committed to deepening our presence in the region and look forward to cocurating meaningful and memorable travel experiences for our customers.