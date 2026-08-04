Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.13% to Rs 2091.89 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 0.21% to Rs 71.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 2091.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2407.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2091.892407.96 -13 OPM %4.455.25 -PBDT130.86148.00 -12 PBT88.66111.53 -21 NP71.9072.05 0
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