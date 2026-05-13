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Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 1770.69 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 40.13% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 1770.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1968.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.95% to Rs 218.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 8398.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8139.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1770.691968.86 -10 8398.178139.57 3 OPM %4.434.99 -5.095.86 - PBDT90.07127.91 -30 492.36527.06 -7 PBT47.6591.55 -48 332.83385.18 -14 NP38.6664.57 -40 218.85254.33 -14

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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