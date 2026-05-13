Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 1770.69 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 40.13% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 1770.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1968.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.95% to Rs 218.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 8398.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8139.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.