Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 827.57 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 5.73% to Rs 58.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales827.57817.51 1 OPM %5.033.76 -PBDT87.1282.58 5 PBT78.6474.50 6 NP58.7255.54 6
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