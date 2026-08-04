Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 5.73% to Rs 58.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales827.57817.51 1 OPM %5.033.76 -PBDT87.1282.58 5 PBT78.6474.50 6 NP58.7255.54 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 159.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story