Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 44.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.40% to Rs 77.81 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 44.71% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.40% to Rs 77.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.78% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.29% to Rs 254.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.