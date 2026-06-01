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Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 44.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Sales rise 63.40% to Rs 77.81 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 44.71% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.40% to Rs 77.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.78% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.29% to Rs 254.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales77.8147.62 63 254.89161.03 58 OPM %14.1913.88 -13.1112.05 - PBDT9.965.91 69 30.9918.11 71 PBT9.275.68 63 28.4415.89 79 NP6.024.16 45 19.3012.80 51

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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