Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 56.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 65.82 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 56.77% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 65.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.8253.8913.0111.347.575.776.925.215.443.47

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