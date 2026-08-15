Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 56.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 65.82 croreNet profit of Thomas Scott India rose 56.77% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 65.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.8253.89 22 OPM %13.0111.34 -PBDT7.575.77 31 PBT6.925.21 33 NP5.443.47 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content