Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thrive Future Habitats reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thrive Future Habitats reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net Loss of Thrive Future Habitats reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.78% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.470.65 -28 1.222.17 -44 OPM %-200.00-23.08 --143.44-22.12 - PBDT-0.75-0.07 -971 -0.790.06 PL PBT-0.83-0.20 -315 -1.00-0.54 -85 NP-0.68-2.95 77 -1.02-3.18 68

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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