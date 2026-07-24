Thyrocare Tech jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Thyrocare Technologies jumped 5.36% to Rs 574.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 38.93 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 24.34% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.02 crore, driven by sustained momentum in the pathology segment.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 35.28% YoY to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

EBITDA grew 34% YoY to Rs 77.27 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 32.2% in Q1 FY27 from 29.9% in Q1 FY26, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

The pathology segment registered a 26% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 225.6 crore. Within the segment, franchise revenue increased 27% to Rs 142.8 crore, while partnership revenue rose 26% compared with the year-ago period.

Operationally, the company processed 55.2 million diagnostic tests during the quarter, up 28% YoY. Revenue per test stood at Rs 39.8, down 2% from a year earlier, while revenue per patient increased 7% YoY to Rs 404. The company said it expanded into specialty diagnostics, marking the next phase of its growth journey and the next frontier of its diagnostics business. It began this journey with allergy and genomics testing and has since progressively expanded its specialty test portfolio, with a focus on building clinical trust through scientific rigor, uncompromising quality, and industry-leading turnaround times. Rahul Guha, MD & CEO, Thyrocare Technologies, said, Thyrocare reported a strong performance this quarter, driven by continued focus on operational efficiency, network expansion, and value-driven diagnostics. During the period, we also strengthened our specialty portfolio with the addition of allergy testing and entry into genomics through the launch of NIPT, with a phased expansion of the test menu underway. Thyrocare continues to expand its reach in underserved regions and scale its franchise and partner network, while remaining committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services across India.