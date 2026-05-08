Thyrocare Tech surges after Q4 profit soars more than doubles to Rs 47 cr

Thyrocare Technologies rallied 5.21% to Rs 493 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 117.14% to Rs 47.12 crore on 19.66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 223.95 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 36.53% to Rs 64.43 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

During the quarter, EBITDA increased 31% YoY to Rs 75.09 crore in Q4 FY26 with EBITDA margin improved 34% in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, the company processed 59 million test, up 29% YoY. Revenue from pathology business jumped 21% YoY.

The company reduced the complaints to 3.1 per million (down 34% YoY) with average turnaround time (ATAT) at 3.43 hours from sample receipt.

The company said that it has epanded test portfolio with advanced allergy testing (over 250 SKUs on the Phadia platform) and entered genomics with a state-of-the-art lab and launch of Non-invasive Pre-Natal Testing (NIPT), alongside a phased expansion of its test menu to deepen clinical offerings in precision diagnostics. On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 78.18% to Rs 163.05 crore on 20.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 829.04 crore in FY26 over FY25. Rahul Guha, MD & CEO, Thyrocare Technologies, said, Thyrocare reported a strong performance this quarter, driven by continued focus on operational efficiency, network expansion, and value-driven diagnostics. During the period, we also strengthened our specialty portfolio with the addition of allergy testing and entry into genomics through the launch of NIPT, with a phased expansion of the test menu underway. Thyrocare continues to expand its reach in underserved regions and scale its franchise and partner network, while remaining committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services across India.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.00 per equity share for the financial year 2025 26. In addition, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Rahul Franklin Guha as chairman, managing director & chief executive officer for a further period of five years commencing from May 4, 2027 to May 3, 2032 (both days inclusive). Further, the companys board has approved an investment of up to Rs 5.5 crore in one or more tranches through subscription to the equity shares of Think Health Diagnostics. Thyrocare Technologies is the advanced fully automated laboratory chain with a strong presence PAN India. The company focuses on providing quality and affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals. It has a quarterly active franchise count of around 10,800 and processed 59.0 million diagnostic and screening investigations in Q4FY26.