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Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 223.95 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 117.14% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 223.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.18% to Rs 163.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 829.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 687.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales223.95187.16 20 829.04687.35 21 OPM %33.5330.49 -31.6127.49 - PBDT78.4660.96 29 277.62200.70 38 PBT64.4347.19 37 219.04145.44 51 NP47.1221.70 117 163.0591.51 78

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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