Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 223.95 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 117.14% to Rs 47.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 223.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.18% to Rs 163.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 829.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 687.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.