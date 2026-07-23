Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 240.02 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 240.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales240.02193.03 24 OPM %32.1929.93 -PBDT80.7861.89 31 PBT68.2950.48 35 NP52.1938.93 34
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