Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 240.02 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 240.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales240.02193.03 24 OPM %32.1929.93 -PBDT80.7861.89 31 PBT68.2950.48 35 NP52.1938.93 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 9.56% in the June 2026 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story