Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 65.90 croreNet profit of Tierra Agrotech declined 37.04% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9051.91 27 OPM %7.8814.87 -PBDT4.907.71 -36 PBT4.617.46 -38 NP3.405.40 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content