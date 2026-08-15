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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 65.90 crore

Net profit of Tierra Agrotech declined 37.04% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9051.91 27 OPM %7.8814.87 -PBDT4.907.71 -36 PBT4.617.46 -38 NP3.405.40 -37

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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