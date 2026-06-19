Tiger Logistics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr import break-bulk logistics contract from BHEL

Tiger Logistics (India) added 2.99% to Rs 36.20 after it has secured a new import break-bulk logistics mandate from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for the transportation of over-dimensional cargo from Italy to India.

The contract, valued at around Rs 4 crore, including handling charges, involves the movement of 13 over-dimensional cargo units, each weighing 89 metric tonnes.

The company said the order further strengthens its long-standing association with BHEL and underscores the public sector engineering major's confidence in Tiger Logistics' project logistics capabilities.

Tiger Logistics is currently executing several projects awarded by BHEL during the previous financial year. As part of these assignments, the company has already delivered 28 machine components in line with project specifications and timelines.

Over the years, Tiger Logistics has provided a range of specialised logistics services to BHEL, including customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, full-container-load (FCL) and less-than-container-load (LCL) exports and imports, air freight, break-bulk cargo handling, and over-dimensional cargo (ODC) movements. The company said its tailored logistics solutions across multiple geographies have enabled it to support BHEL's complex supply-chain and project logistics requirements. Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman &Managing Director of Tiger Logistics (India), said, Our continued association with large PSUs reflects the trust built over years of successfully executing complex and high-value logistics assignments. Industrial projects of this scale requirement emulous planning, specialized handling capabilities, and seamless international coordination. We are proud to remain committed to delivering efficient, reliable, world class logistics solutions that contribute to nation-building.

Tiger Logistics provides international logistics and supply chain services, including freight forwarding, customs clearance, transportation and project logistics. On a standalone basis, Tiger Logistics (India)'s net profit declined 65.53% to Rs 2.22 crore while net sales rose 41.97% to Rs 162.55 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up 155.82% YoY and 230.50% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 36.87% YoY to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4 FY26 while growing 45.29% QoQ, driven by strong performance in both power and industry segments. Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 0.87% to Rs 409.50 on the BSE.