Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 152.53 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 53.93% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 152.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.53102.52 49 OPM %1.835.75 -PBDT3.156.53 -52 PBT2.906.31 -54 NP2.174.71 -54
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