Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 152.53 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 53.93% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 152.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.152.53102.521.835.753.156.532.906.312.174.71

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