Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 95.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 6.49 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures rose 95.48% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.498.06 -19 OPM %49.1522.70 -PBDT5.773.15 83 PBT5.773.15 83 NP4.322.21 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content