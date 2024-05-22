Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 46.79% to Rs 31.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 358.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.93% to Rs 138.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 1393.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1164.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales358.78357.45 0 1393.951164.36 20 OPM %13.4412.16 -13.3011.78 - PBDT47.3640.60 17 172.84104.50 65 PBT39.5232.68 21 140.9572.15 95 NP31.4559.10 -47 138.01149.90 -8

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

