Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 64.31% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1046.03409.14 156 OPM %16.1523.09 -PBDT107.1095.91 12 PBT61.6188.62 -30 NP31.5988.51 -64
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