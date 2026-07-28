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Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 64.31% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 155.67% to Rs 1046.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1046.03409.14 156 OPM %16.1523.09 -PBDT107.1095.91 12 PBT61.6188.62 -30 NP31.5988.51 -64

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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