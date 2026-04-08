Tilaknagar Industries recognized among Asia's Best Companies 2026

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) has been recognized among Asia's Best Companies 2026 by FinanceAsia. The recognition reflects the company's strong management practices, sustained performance, industry leadership and its continued commitment to excellence.
TI secured a Bronze Medal in the Best Managed Company in India category and a Silver Medal in the Best Managed Company in India (Consumer Staples) category, placing it among the top-performing companies in the country.
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