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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries records its highest ever sales in Karnataka for Jul'26

Tilaknagar Industries records its highest ever sales in Karnataka for Jul'26

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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With Imperial Blue achieving record volumes of 1.5 lakh+ cases

Tilaknagar Industries announced its strongest-ever performance in Karnataka, with Imperial Blue, and consequently, Tilaknagar Industries, recording its highest ever sales in the state during July 2026. Imperial Blue also delivered significant market share gains, reflecting the Company's strong execution capabilities and growing presence in India's largest IMFL market.

During the month, Tilaknagar Industries recorded sales of 3 lakh cases in Karnataka, representing a year-on-year growth of ~30%. The Company also recorded its highest-ever secondary sales in the state, leading to 40% market share in Prestige & Above (P&A) for July 2026, reflecting strong retail off-take.

Imperial Blue achieved record volumes of 1.5 lakh+ cases, growing 50%+ over the corresponding period last year. The brand further expanded its market share to 43% in the Deluxe Whisky segment, reflecting strong consumer demand and disciplined execution across the state.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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