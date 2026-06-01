Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 147.52% to Rs 949.49 crore

Net loss of Tilaknagar Industries reported to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 77.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 147.52% to Rs 949.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 20.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.91% to Rs 2345.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1380.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.