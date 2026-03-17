Time Technoplast bags Rs 116-cr order for Type IV CNG cylinders

Time Technoplast said that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 115.56 crore from a well-established PSU for the supply of Type IV cylinders - Mobile Storage Cascades - for CNG and CGD networks.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, covers the supply of Type IV CNG cylinders designed for mobile storage applications. The order is to be executed within one year.

Time Technoplast confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract is not considered a related party transaction.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.