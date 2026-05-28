Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 20.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 1676.67 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 20.38% to Rs 131.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 1676.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1468.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.82% to Rs 468.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 6105.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5457.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.