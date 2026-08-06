Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 1692.71 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 22.21% to Rs 116.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 1692.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1352.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1692.711352.6513.2514.41208.56173.98157.57129.34116.2295.10

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