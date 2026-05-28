Time Technoplast has reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.84 crore on a 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,676.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenditure increased by 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,500.27 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 181.29 crore, up by 21% from Rs 149.89 crore in Q4 FY25. Total tax outgor the period under review was Rs 46.98 crore, up 24.1% YoY.

For FY26, Time Technoplast has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 468.72 crore (up 20.8% YoY) and Rs 6,105.20 crore (up 11.9% YoY), respectively.