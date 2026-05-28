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Time Technoplast standalone net profit rises 27.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 808.59 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 27.94% to Rs 64.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 808.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.09% to Rs 218.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 2880.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2662.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales808.59712.33 14 2880.422662.67 8 OPM %11.9315.14 -14.0614.57 - PBDT108.3794.13 15 388.62339.58 14 PBT84.2966.63 27 288.12233.74 23 NP64.0150.03 28 218.07174.33 25

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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