Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 195.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.69% to Rs 235.20 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 195.89% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.69% to Rs 235.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.10% to Rs 75.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.41% to Rs 798.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 538.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.