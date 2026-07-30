Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 70.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.57% to Rs 218.90 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 70.55% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.57% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.90168.94 30 OPM %16.0912.81 -PBDT34.6920.68 68 PBT33.7819.87 70 NP25.0214.67 71
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