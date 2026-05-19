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Timken India consolidated net profit declines 16.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 1089.83 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 16.81% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 1089.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 951.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.23% to Rs 414.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 3478.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3197.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1089.83951.46 15 3478.033197.20 9 OPM %22.1822.51 -18.1819.12 - PBDT241.63227.17 6 658.68657.79 0 PBT212.03206.22 3 552.63572.68 -4 NP158.31190.31 -17 414.89462.19 -10

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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