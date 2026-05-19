Timken India consolidated net profit declines 16.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 1089.83 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 16.81% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 1089.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 951.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.23% to Rs 414.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 3478.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3197.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.