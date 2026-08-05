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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timken India consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Timken India consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 943.32 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 10.36% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 943.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 822.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales943.32822.18 15 OPM %18.8317.87 -PBDT187.60156.98 20 PBT156.25136.09 15 NP119.66108.43 10

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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