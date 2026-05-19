Timken India has reported 16.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.31 crore despite a 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,089.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 848.05 crore, up 15% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 212.03 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 2.8% from Rs 206.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

Current tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 49.77 crore, up 217% YoY. deferred tax charge was Rs 3.96 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 0.21 crore in Q4 FY25.