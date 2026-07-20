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Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 75.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 156.18 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 75.21% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 156.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.18130.27 20 OPM %21.7115.96 -PBDT31.8118.48 72 PBT27.5015.63 76 NP20.5711.74 75

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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