Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 96.09% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.09% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 45.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.76% to Rs 158.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.