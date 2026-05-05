Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 639.65, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 639.65, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.Tips Music Ltd has gained around 22.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.