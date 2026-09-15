Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 666.75, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.52% in last one year as compared to a 7.62% fall in NIFTY and a 6.24% fall in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 666.75, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23315.05. The Sensex is at 74611.29, down 0.23%. Tips Music Ltd has added around 1.6% in last one month.