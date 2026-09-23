Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 680, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.73% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% slide in NIFTY and a 1.72% slide in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 680, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 5.63% in last one month.