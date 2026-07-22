Tips Music standalone net profit declines 4.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 106.51 croreNet profit of Tips Music declined 4.67% to Rs 43.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales106.5188.07 21 OPM %50.2764.18 -PBDT59.2662.15 -5 PBT58.3061.53 -5 NP43.7045.84 -5
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