Tips Music standalone net profit declines 4.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 106.51 crore

Net profit of Tips Music declined 4.67% to Rs 43.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.106.5188.0750.2764.1859.2662.1558.3061.5343.7045.84

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