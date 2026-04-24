Tips Music standalone net profit rises 92.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 103.93 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 92.94% to Rs 59.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 103.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.13% to Rs 216.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 375.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.