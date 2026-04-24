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Tips Music standalone net profit rises 92.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 103.93 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 92.94% to Rs 59.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 103.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.13% to Rs 216.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 375.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.9378.49 32 375.51310.69 21 OPM %74.0147.50 -73.4566.53 - PBDT80.6641.87 93 294.38225.38 31 PBT80.0541.32 94 291.88223.18 31 NP59.0630.61 93 216.75166.56 30

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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