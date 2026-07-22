Tips Music tumbles after weak Q1 earnings; board defers buyback proposal

Tips Music slipped 12.68% to Rs 624.85 after the company reported weak earnings for the first quarter of FY27 and deferred its proposal to consider a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

The company said the buyback proposal will now be considered at the meeting of its board of directors scheduled for 5 August 2026.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), standalone net profit declined 26% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43.70 crore from Rs 59.06 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 2.48% QoQ to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, standalone net profit declined 4.66%, while revenue from operations increased 20.93% during the quarter.

EBITDA declined 5% year-on-year to Rs 53.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 56.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 50.3% from 64.2% a year earlier. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 27.17% QoQ and 5.24% YoY. During the quarter, the company released 73 songs, including 55 film songs and 18 non-film songs. Among the notable releases, "Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main" received strong audience response. Its YouTube subscriber base increased to 158.3 million. Kumar Taurani chairman & managing director said, In Q1 FY27, the companys revenue increased 21% over last year to reach Rs 106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the company has called for a separate Board meeting to consider buy-back of shares.