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Tirth Plastic standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 5.08 crore

Net profit of Tirth Plastic rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 9.58 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.080 0 9.580 0 OPM %4.530 -4.800 - PBDT0.230.01 2200 0.460.01 4500 PBT0.230.01 2200 0.460.01 4500 NP0.160.01 1500 0.380.01 3700

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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