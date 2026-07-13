Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.81% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease declined 5.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.81% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.430.84 -49 OPM %55.8158.33 -PBDT0.520.55 -5 PBT0.520.55 -5 NP0.520.55 -5
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