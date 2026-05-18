Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Fincorp reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.49% to Rs 25.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.114.31 -5 25.13102.53 -75 OPM %-40.15161.95 -26.14-3.03 - PBDT-4.857.92 PL -6.73-0.83 -711 PBT-4.857.92 PL -6.73-0.83 -711 NP-4.376.54 PL -5.76-0.82 -602

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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