Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 111.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.83% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 111.45% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.5910.32116.8246.034.722.224.722.223.511.66

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