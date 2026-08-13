Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 61.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 28.09 croreNet profit of Tirupati Foam rose 61.90% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.0922.96 22 OPM %6.917.75 -PBDT1.160.94 23 PBT0.880.57 54 NP0.680.42 62
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