Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 61.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 28.09 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Foam rose 61.90% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.0922.966.917.751.160.940.880.570.680.42

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