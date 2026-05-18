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Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 52.40% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 16.92% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.40% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.31% to Rs 162.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.9127.50 52 162.48114.98 41 OPM %9.2111.31 -9.7713.25 - PBDT4.193.10 35 16.2814.89 9 PBT2.071.71 21 8.5610.52 -19 NP1.521.30 17 6.307.86 -20

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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