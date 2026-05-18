Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.40% to Rs 41.91 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 16.92% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.40% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.31% to Rs 162.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.