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Tirupati Innovar reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 566.06% to Rs 73.20 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Innovar reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 566.06% to Rs 73.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1198.73% to Rs 142.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.2010.99 566 142.7310.99 1199 OPM %-3.888.28 --0.444.73 - PBDT-2.450.91 PL 0.871.34 -35 PBT-2.450.91 PL 0.871.34 -35 NP-1.830.68 PL 0.651.00 -35

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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