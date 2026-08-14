Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 28.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.92% to Rs 32.58 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 28.30% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.5830.47 7 OPM %9.527.71 -PBDT2.181.77 23 PBT1.891.51 25 NP1.361.06 28
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